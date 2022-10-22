Linda Suzanne (Leigey) Naugle, 72, of Tipton or Tyrone, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at UPMC Altoona.
The daughter of Robert L. and Helen (Claffey) Leigey, she was born on Sept. 3, 1950, in Clearfield. Linda was a 1968 graduate of St. Francis High School in Clearfield and Cambria-Rowe Business College in Johnstown. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church of Tyrone.
Linda’s superpower clearly was her big heart. She was known her whole life for extending simple kindness to anyone in need, and she donated blood often. Linda loved shopping, especially Christmas shopping, going to yard sales and craft shows, hosting Fourth of July parties, Penn State tailgate parties, making quilts, her little dog Winnie Pickles and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, William W. Naugle Jr., whom she married Aug. 5, 1972; one son, W. David Naugle, of Tyrone; one daughter, Dr. Jodi Camberg, of Saunderstown, R.I.; son-in-law, K. Scott Camberg, of Saunderstown, R.I.; two grandchildren, Kohen and Anderson Camberg; one brother, Jim Leigey (Dori), of Port Matilda; one sister, Barbara DeBiase (Jon Henderson), of Boulder, Colo.; one sister-in-law, Louise Leigey, of Shelocta; and numerous loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen Leigey; and her brother, Dan Leigey, in 2021.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville, with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville. In lieu of flowers, please honor Linda by extending a kindness to someone in need. Or, consider donating to your favorite charity and let her husband know so we can thank you.
