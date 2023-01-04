Linda Yatsko Hamilton, 73, of Homer City, died Sunday Jan. 1, 2023, of natural causes, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born May 17, 1949, in Indiana, to Harriet and Nick Yatsko, of Diamondville.
Linda moved to Cleveland, Ohio, in 1973, working for Graybar Electric, before she began her professional career with MetLife Auto & Home Insurance in 1976. At MetLife, Linda was promoted to a management position in Albany, N.Y., then to corporate headquarters in Warwick, R.I. As Linda rose through the ranks, she continued to earn respect and many lifelong friends along the way. After retiring, Linda relocated to North Carolina for several years and ultimately returned to Homer City to be closer to her family.
Linda clearly inherited her love for art, sewing and design from her mother. She and her sisters shared many special weekends together at crafting workshops, where they enjoyed each other’s company and learned new skills. Linda also loved working on her computer, writing and illustrating stories for family and friends. In addition to her boundless creativity, Linda loved her furry companions, especially her cat, Bing. She loved to sing and took great pleasure performing karaoke.
Linda is survived by her sisters, Mary Hurlburt (George), of Middletown, Conn., and Rebecca Solar, of Homer City; and her brothers Nick, of Clymer; Mark (Kim), of Gilbert, Ariz.; Robin, of Indiana; Todd (Janice), of Indiana; Rocky (Sue), of Ernest; and Michael, of Pataskala, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Linda will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Indiana County Humane Society.
John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.