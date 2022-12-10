Lindsay L. Becker-George

Lindsay Lorraine Becker-George, 36, of Indiana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Elmira, N.Y., on May 11, 1986, she was the daughter of Michael Frederick and Teddi Ann (Vanderpoel) Drake.
Lindsay was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially traveling and visiting amusement parks. She enjoyed listening to heavy metal music.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Benjamin F. Becker-George, and children Benjamin Anthony, Anthony and Lorraine, all of Indiana; brothers Michael and Craig (Michelle) Drake, of New York; a sister, Maria (Steve) Wright; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lindsay was preceded in death by her brother, Jon Drake; and sister Courtney Mines.
At the request of Lindsay’s family, all services are private and have been entrusted to the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
