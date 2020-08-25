Lindsey D. Alton, 66, of Indiana, died suddenly Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center due to complications of a blood disorder.
She was the daughter of James Harrison and Marjorie Ellen (James) Alton and was born March 26, 1954, in Pittsburgh.
Lindsey grew up in the South Hills of Pittsburgh and was a graduate of
the Winchester Thurston School, the University of Michigan and the University of Michigan Law School. She began her law practice in Pittsburgh with Reed Smith and continued her practice for 35 years at several firms before retiring to Indiana with husband Tom in 2013.
She enjoyed horseback riding, baking, gardening, bird watching and time with family and friends. She also volunteered at Meals on Wheels and the Chevy Chase Community Center in Indiana.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Joseph Dixson, Indiana, and her brother, James Harrison Alton II, San Dimas, Calif.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service for the immediate family only will be held at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in Homer City.