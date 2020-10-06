Linn A. Pittman

Linn Andrew Pittman, 76, of Indiana, and formerly of Clairton where he was raised, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Communities at Indian Haven.
Born in McKeesport on Feb. 4, 1944, he was a son of Willis Pittman and Regina (Connell) Pittman.
Linn was a kind, gentle, approachable and thoughtful person. Generous to a fault, he always thought of others first, putting their interests before his own.
Intellectually engaging, open-minded and tolerant of others’ views, values and life choices, Linn was a joy to be with. His sense of humor was delightful.
As a counselor, Linn was accepting and an empathetic listener and showed compassion to those who sought his help. Linn was also a gifted photographer and took great pains to make perfect the final products of his photographic projects for friends and family. His photography mirrored how he generally saw others ... in their very best light.
He is survived by his stepsons: Chad Wright (Jessica) and Ben Wright (Amie). He is also remembered by his grandchildren: Alivia, Willow, Chad II, Elijah, Jericho and Hunter (and his mom, Carole Patterson). He is
also survived by his dear friend, Lilly Williamson; brother, Rollins Pittman (Sandra); sister-in-law, Sylvia Pittman; and by his nieces, nephews and his many dear friends near and far.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two wives: Harriet, and their unborn child, and Kathy Thompson. He was also preceded in death by siblings: Harry Pittman; Gary Pittman (Kathy, deceased); and Mary Jean (Pittman) Edgar (Harry, deceased).
A memorial service and celebration of Linn’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon until 3 p.m. at the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center, 188 McCartney Lane, Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mission Launch at missionlaunch.org.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana assisted Linn’s family with the service arrangements.
Cremation was with the Rairigh-Bence Crematory.
Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.