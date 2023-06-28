Lisa Ann Mano, 57, of Commodore, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at her home.
The daughter of Albert J. Sr. and Margaret “Marge” A. (Rummel) Mano, she was born on Sept. 10, 1965, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Lisa loved spending time with her parents and her family. She was very fond of animals. Lisa especially loved her two kittens and her stuffed animal collection.
She is survived by her parents; her siblings: David Mano and wife Danielle, of Creekside; Daniel Mano and wife Rose, of Dixonville; Leonard Mano and significant other Pauline, of Parkwood; and Ed Mano, of Cleveland, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Debra Mano, of Punxsutawney; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Lisa was preceded in death by her brother, Albert J. Mano III, on May 29, 2010.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. at P.O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Lisa’s guestbook and share condolence messages.
