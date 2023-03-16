Lisa Dawn (Massey) Taylor, 52, of West Homestead, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, as the result of an automobile accident.
The daughter of David Allen and Linda Sharon (Flynn) Oswalt, she was born Nov. 12, 1970, in Indiana.
Lisa was a loving and caring mom who made many sacrifices for her family. She was the type of person who could light up a room, was easy going and made friends with ease.
Surviving are her parents, David and Linda Oswalt; children Haley Taylor, Derek Taylor and his significant other Leona Kline; grandchild Luca Taylor; sister Stephanie (Michael) Kucher; half-sister LeAnne Oswalt and her partner Luke; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Preceding Lisa in death were her maternal grandparents, Jewell and David Flynn; an uncle, Kevin Flynn; and an aunt, Carol Stambaugh.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held at a later date.
