Lisa M. DeSabatino, 63, formerly of Dilltown, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after a short battle with COVID-19.
Born July 18, 1957, in Colver, she was the daughter of Paul and Sally (Sowers) DeSabatino.
She is survived by her uncle, Fred DeSabatino, Turnerville, N.J.; sister, Carole Douglas, Armagh; niece, Melinda Plowman and husband Kevin, Greensburg; and numerous cousins and extended family.
Lisa loved chocolate milk and ice cream. She also enjoyed listening to Gaither Homecoming music. Lisa was a special little angel to Carole, Melinda and cousin Jessie. Lisa’s family would like to give a special thanks to the Atrium staff for their kind and exceptional care.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
