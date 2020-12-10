Lisa Marie (Collins) Rising, 41, of Glen Campbell, died at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
The daughter of Kenneth J. and Linda M. (Bush) Collins, she was born on Sept. 16, 1979, in Greensburg.
Lisa married Eric J. Rising on Sept. 19, 2009, and they shared over 11 years of marriage together.
She was involved in Project Share The Joy, a nonprofit organization from the Delmont area focused on helping needy families at Christmastime.
Lisa is survived by her father, Kenneth, of Export; her husband, Eric, of Glen Campbell; her three children, Jeremey Rising and wife Kayla, of Karthaus; James Collins and fianc￩ Kailin McWilliams, of Glen Campbell; and Emma Rising, of Glen Campbell; her grandchild, Jonah-Brezlin Rising; and her sister, Jodi (Collins) Susick, of Slickville.
She was preceded in death by her mother and her grandmother, Wilda Curtis.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 11394 Route 286 East, Clymer. After a break in visitation, a 2 p.m. funeral and committal service officiated by Dr. Daryl S. Jeffers will take place at the church. Masks are to be worn, and please practice social distancing.
Interment will be at the East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 11394 Route 286 East, Clymer, PA 15728.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, PA. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Lisa’s guestbook to share a condolence or memory.