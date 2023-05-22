Lisa Savercool-Anderson, 58, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Born July 20, 1964, in Phillipsburg, N.J., Lisa was the daughter of Jan Savercool and Naomi Lahr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Anderson, and a sister, Lynn Covell.
Lisa is survived by her ex-husband, John Brooks; her three children, Justin Savercool, Jayce Brooks and Kyle Brooks and his wife, Kassarah; and her two grandsons, Lincoln and Leo.
To honor Lisa’s memory, we are holding a celebration of her life Saturday for family and friends to remember her wonderful life. Donations for arrangements are welcome.
