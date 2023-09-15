Lisle H. Kunkle Jr., 94, of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born June 18, 1929, Lisle was one of five children born to Lisle H. Kunkle Sr. and Mary (Harris) Kunkle, of Homer City.
Lisle was a graduate of Homer City High School in 1947, where he served as class president for two years, and lettered in four sports and band as a senior. Although he received a full all-sports scholarship to Dartmouth College, Lisle stayed home to work at his father’s business, Kunkle Lumber Company, before attending Asbury College in Wilmore, Ky., with his sister Jane, and his soon-to-be best friend and brother-in-law, Roger Rulong.
After receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1952, Lisle returned to Indiana County and opened the Kunkle Hardware Store in Blairsville. Upon the closing of his business, he worked freelance in the mining industry.
Lisle loved to tell the story of how he met his wife, Hazel, at the Stern’s-Roger Coal Gasification Project where he worked in the purchasing department, and she worked in the accounting department.
Lisle and Hazel began their marriage in Portland, Texas, and were inseparable for the next 41 years. They became members of the Graystone Presbyterian Church in March 1984 after returning from Texas.
He was a very active and a very highly respected member of the congregation. He took a special pride in mentoring young men of the church and investing in the lives of people.
He was also an avid golfer and participated in many Graystone Opens held at Meadow Lane and the VFW golf courses in Indiana. Working in his woodshop doing projects for friends and family was also a passion.
He loved creating things and working with his hands, but was especially proud of doing things for others. His step-sons often said, “If it can’t be fixed by ‘Da Kunk,’ then it ain’t broken.”
Lisle was preceded in death by his parents, Lisle H. and Mary H. Kunkle; his beloved aunt, Margaret Harris; brothers Calvin Kunkle and Jack Kunkle; his sisters, Mary Kunkle Reinhold and Jane Kunkle Rulong; his son, Larry Kunkle; and his step-grandson, Ian Hunter.
Lisle is survived by his wife, Hazel Kunkle; his brother, James Kunkle; sons Lisle H. Kunkle III, of Blairsville, and Richard Kunkle (Maria), of Pittsburgh.; stepsons Fred Hunter (Debbie), of Indiana, and Ron Hunter (Lorri), of Bluffton, S.C.; nine grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at Graystone Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana, on Sept. 26, 2023 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Rob Sparr officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please bless the PEP Ministry (“People Enjoying People”) at Graystone Presbyterian Church.
This program is heavily involved with The Salvation Army, and also very active in visiting nursing homes in the Indiana area. The Kunkle/Hunter family appreciates all of their visits to Lisle and continued visits to Hazel.
Private interment will take place at Union Cemetery in Shelocta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.