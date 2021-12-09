Lloyd Earl Libengood, 89, of Blairsville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Strangford, the son of Earl Libengood and Beatrice (Yeager) Libengood.
Lloyd was a 1953 graduate of Blairsville High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War.
He retired from Standard Steel and also worked as a carpenter and did plumbing and electrical work.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Betty Lou (Bennett) Libengood, Blairsville; brother, James Libengood, Strangford; sisters, Virginia Beggs, Orlando, Fla.; Shirley Ashcraft, Orlando, Fla.; and Ruth Christian, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence Libengood; and sisters, Dorothy Blazek, Esther Wright and Betty Crosby.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.