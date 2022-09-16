Lloyd F. Ripple, 59, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 18, 1963, in Johnstown, the son of the late Lloyd E. Ripple and Alice Lola (Schwier) Ripple. He had worked at the Indiana Theatre, was a manager at Burger King, worked at Montgomery Ward and played Santa Claus in the Indiana Mall. He was a member of the Indiana Eagles. He enjoyed collecting Star Wars and Star Trek memorabilia, was a sci-fi and music lover and a big Jimmy Buffet fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and loved to cook.
He is survived by his wife, Johnna Ripple, of Indiana; sons Ben Ripple, of Blairsville; Christopher Ripple and wife Chelsey, of Sarver; Jason Harris and wife Tiffany, of Indiana; and Eric Harris, of Indiana; daughter Deanna Harris, of Indiana; grandchildren Noah, Max, Emerson, Jensen, Jessica, Abigail, Kadence, Breigh, Weston and Nora; siblings Bonnie Peterman and husband James, of Shelocta; Walter Ripple and wife Denise, of Indiana; Donald P. Ripple, of Indiana; Robert Ripple, of New Alexandria; Ann Bloom and husband Jerry, of Blairsville; Yvonne Little and husband Bradley, of Blairsville; John Ripple, of Franklin; Lauraleen Fluke and husband Daniel, of Blairsville; and Lawrence Ripple and wife Candace, of Brownsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; niece Laurann Ripple; and nephew Robbie Peterman.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lorraine Henry officiating. Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to IRMC Cancer Center, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.