Lloyd G. David Jr., 74, of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was born July 26, 1949, in Carnegie, the son of Lloyd G. David Sr. and Alfreda (Wroblewski) David.
Lloyd was an active member of SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. He belonged to the BPOE #406, was a master pool player and he loved playing poker, gambling and going to the casinos. He enjoyed hanging out with his children and grand fur babies, especially Lola. Lloyd loved being out and about in the town of Blairsville and was known for his charm, quick wit and good looks.
Lloyd is survived by three daughters, Erica David, of Ocean City, Md.; Haley David and partner Tim Isenberg, of Blairsville; and Ashle Bieda and husband Travis, of Clarksburg; three brothers, Dennis Duda, of Bethel Park; Daniel A. David and wife, Karen, of Murrysville; and Ralph Z. David and wife, Jannine, of Murrysville; sister-in-law, Monica Lloyd, Venice, Fla.; brother-in-law, Clem Klabnik and wife, Connie, of New Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Susan “Susie” David, in 2018.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
A wake service will be held at 8:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday prior to a funeral mass that will be celebrated at 1 p.m. in the SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate.
Interment will be held in the SS Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Chestnut Senior Center, 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717.
