Lloyd William Patterson, 83, of Clymer, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Embassy of Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale.
He was the son of Harry and Dorothy (Shankle) Patterson, born Dec. 4, 1937, in Green Township.
Lloyd graduated from the Green Township School. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. Lloyd worked in the coal business and later did hauling with a hotshot truck.
He is survived by three children, Bill Patterson and wife Joy, Barbara Kester and husband Chris, and Scott Patterson and wife Kelly; son-in-law Walt Shaffer; three brothers, Tom Patterson, Glenn Patterson and wife Connie, and Richard Patterson and wife Rose; three sisters, Helen Paterson and husband Francis, Shirley Lute and husband Sam, and Diana Detwiler and husband Wayde; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet L. (Gromley) Patterson; one daughter, Vicki Shaffer; three infant children, Debora, Timothy and James; and six siblings, Millie Stewart, Thelma Patterson, Eleanor Hill and Carl, Joseph and Jack Patterson.
A memorial service will be held Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jackie Greene as officiant at the Morning Star Ministries Hall in Starford.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Embassy of Hillsdale Park for all of the caring and support for the past couple of months.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.