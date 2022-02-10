Logan G. Bence, 95, of Palmyra, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Born Feb. 13, 1926, in Indiana, he was a son of Logan C. and Dorothy C. (Shoff) Bence. He was the widower of Marguerite D. Bence since December 1988 and was preceded in death by siblings, Gerald Bence, Eugene Bence and Dorothy Myers.
He attended the University of Pittsburgh and later trained as a medical laboratory technician. He moved his family to Hershey in 1967 and worked at the Hershey Hospital and later retired from the former Harrisburg Hospital. An aerial gunner with the Army Air Corps during World War II, Logan was a member of the 94th Bomb Group. He enjoyed woodworking and gifting his handiwork to family and friends.
Surviving are his children, Arthur L. Bence (Denise), of Hyannis, Mass.; Nancy J. Fleegle (Douglas), of Palmyra; and Thomas P. Bence (Kimberley), of Dover; grandchildren, Jennifer Bickle (Brad) and Jeffrey Stephens (Jessica); great-granddaughter, Kahlan Stephens; and several nieces and nephews.
To honor Logan’s love of sweets, a dessert reception will be held at the convenience of the family with private interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061 (www.macular.org) or Wills Eye Hospital, 840 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107 (www.willseye.org).
