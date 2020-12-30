Lois Ann Moore, 90, of Windber, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, while at Windber Woods Rehabilitation Center.
The daughter of Joseph and Grace (Smith) Pomroy, she was born Dec. 25, 1930, in Windber.
Lois was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. She was an active member of AARP. Lois enjoyed square dancing, sewing and camping.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Matthew J. Moore and his wife, Toye, Dover; Martha Jarvis and her husband, Rodney, Hollsopple; Michael Moore and his wife, Sharon, Lancaster; and Maurice Moore and his friend, Polly, St. Paul, Minn.; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Pomroy and his wife, Bev, Windber; sister, Susan Nicklow and her husband, Jerry, Windber; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice Moore; and sisters, Sara Hoffer and Mary Lou Williams.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in the Berkey Church of the Brethren Cemetery will be private.