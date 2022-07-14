Lois Ann (Nesbitt) Clark, 82, of Indiana, died Tuesday, July 13, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana.
Born July 29, 1939, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Nesbitt and Ester (Malkus) Nesbitt. She was the wife of Donald F. Clark, whom she married Dec. 18, 1976. They had been married for 45 years at the time of her passing.
A graduate of Brentwood High School, Pittsburgh, and later Slippery Rock University, Lois earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education. Her teaching and coaching career began at Upper St. Clair High School where she taught physical education and was the girls basketball coach. In the late 1970s and early ’80s, Lois became the head women’s basketball coach at IUP. Later in the 1980s, she became the head women’s swim coach at IUP and was also a physical education instructor. She retired in 1999.
She and her husband Don loved sports. They followed the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins, as well as Penn State football and IUP sports.
She enjoyed swimming and participated in local bowling leagues. She also loved golf and tennis.
She was a member of the Traditional Holiness Church of Indiana.
In addition to her husband, Don, Lois is remembered by her children Jeff Clark (Miriam Perkins), of Holderness, N.H., Scott Clark, of Aurora, Colo., and Lori Summers (Tony), of Herndon, Va. She is also survived by her grandson Baron Maddock.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana is assisting the Clark family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to the SPCA or the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation.