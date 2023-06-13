Lois E. (Trimble) Matko, 96, formerly of Rockton, died peacefully surrounded by loving family members Friday, June 9, 2023, at the DuBois Nursing Home, where she was a resident for the past few years.
Lois was born June 14, 1926, in Hillsdale, to Frank Powell Trimble and Velma L. (Conner) Trimble.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William R. Matko, on April 30, 1992. Additionally, she was predeceased by her sister, Eloise B. Trimble, and an infant son, Robert Matko.
Lois graduated from Arcadia High School in 1944. She was the last surviving member of her graduating class. Lois was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in DuBois and the Highlands of the Potomac Chapter of DAR in Keyser, W.Va. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and spending time with her family. Lois played the piano for her high school as well as her church.
Lois is survived by her three children, Judith Haines and her husband, Larry, of Cumberland, Md.; William R. Matko Jr. and his wife, Jan, of Toccoa Falls, Ga.; and Michael A. Matko and his wife, Marcia, of Curwensville; seven loving grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium, DuBois. A private funeral service will be held, with the Rev. Bruce Ward officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
The family of Lois would like to give a special “thank you” to her caregivers at the DuBois Nursing Home. In their opinion, she received excellent, loving care.
Memorial donations may be made to the CMA Great Commissary Fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.adamson funeral.com.
