Lois J. Bartlebaugh

Lois June Bartlebaugh, 79, of Home, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born in Rossiter on Oct. 1, 1941, a daughter of Glen Dale Spencer and Sarah Carrie (Dunlap) Spencer.
On Aug. 2, 1958, she married William Leroy Bartlebaugh. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage. He survives and resides in Home.
She attended the Plumville Presbyterian Church.
Lois worked at International Jensen in Punxsutawney for many years.
She will be remembered as a loving, supportive wife, and the best mother. She loved her family and especially her grandkids and great-grandchildren. She was quick-witted, spoke her mind freely and always responded with a little ditty. Her potato salad and fudge were the best; no one in the family can duplicate it. Reading was her favorite pastime.
In addition to her husband William, she is survived by four daughters, Candy Hadden, of Home; Tina Senules and husband Alexander, of Home; Letti Bish and husband Ray, of Templeton; and Carrie Ankeny, of Glen Campbell; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Spencer, of Rossiter, and Dean Spencer and wife Judy, of Meadville; two sisters, Dolah Stephens, of Missouri, and Lorraine Hinton and husband Gail, of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Arnold Spencer.
In accordance to Lois’s wishes there will be no viewing or visitation. A celebration of life will be held with a summer picnic. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Bartlebaugh’s memory to Plumville Presbyterian Church, Route 85, Plumville, PA 16246.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumaker fh.com.