Lois J. Patterson, 94, of Commodore, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
She was born Sept. 29, 1926, in Garmantown, the daughter of the Rev. Jay and Dessie (Myers) Anderson.
Lois married George H. Patterson on Nov. 17, 1945, sharing 68 years together in Greenwich (Northern Cambria) before his passing in 2013.
She is survived by children Jerry (JoAnne) Patterson, George T. (Marilyn) Patterson, Linda (Lynn) Anderson, Debra (Gary) Rummel and Rodney (Peggy) Patterson; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Warren Jay Anderson, Geraldine Patterson, Martha Kibler, Mary Keith, Paul Anderson, Marie Swan and Phillip Anderson.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard W. Patterson.
Lois had worked as a seamstress at Barnesboro Shirt Factory but being a devoted wife and mother was her true life’s work. She was a member of Morningstar Ministries, Cherry Tree.
She loved quilting, embroidery, gardening, puzzle books and visiting with family and friends. Lois brought much joy, laughter and love to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 health concerns, there will be no public services. Interment will be in McDowell Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, for their services.