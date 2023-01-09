Lois J. Pearce, 84, of Burnside, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Aug. 27, 1938, in Cherry Tree, she was the daughter of Walter Lawrence “Sandy” and Cleo Winifred (McDermott) Armstrong.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Pearce; grandson Gregory Mnich; and sisters Lynda Barrows and Winifred Prescott.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Norman “Dick” Pearce; daughters, Audrey Shaffer, of Ernest; Tina (Carl) Brocious, of Dixonville; Brenda Gibson, of Burnside; and Beatrice Karadus, of Indiana; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by former daughter-in-law, Lisa, and brothers Walter and Robert Armstrong.
Lois was a life member of the Church of God, Burnside. She loved working with children and spent many years as a leader in the 4-H program as a mentor to area youth. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She loved vacations spent with family at the beach.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will take place at Burnside Cemetery.