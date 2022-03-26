Lois J. Trainer

Lois Jean (Cook) Trainer, 97, of Indiana, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Crystal Waters Personal Care Home in Home.
Born Dec. 19, 1924, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Vernon H. Cook and Eleanor (St. Clair) Cook.
She married Robert M. Trainer on Sept. 13, 1944. They shared 55 years together prior to his passing on June 18, 2000.
Lois was a graduate of Indiana High School and also graduated from beauty school in Johnstown. She worked for many years as a self-employed beautician.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Indiana, where she was the oldest living member. Lois was very active at church and visited shut-in members whenever she could. She was also a former member of the Indiana Elks Club and the Indiana Moose Club, where she was involved with the ladies’ auxiliaries of both organizations. Lois also loved crocheting and playing cards.
Lois will be missed by her daughter, Bobette Lopacinski (John), of Indiana; and her grandsons, Joel Lopacinski (Chele) and Andrew Lopacinski (Rachel); and her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ava, Jack, Liam and Olivia.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Widdowson, Betty Spence and James Cook; and half-brother, Wendell Cook.
Friends will be received Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Albert Kodman, officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
