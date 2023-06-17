Lois M. Howard, 91, Climax, passed away June 15, 2023, at home. Born Jan. 21, 1932, in Climax, the daughter of George Mulligan and Alberta (Payne) Howard.
Lois was also preceded in death by husband, Earl R. Hower Sr.; sisters Elsie Howard, Gloria Lichtenfels and Barbara Hough; and brother Thomas Mulligan.
She was survived by children: Earl R. Howard Jr., Homer City; Robin Will and husband Larry, New Florence; May Grace Cramer and husband John, Climax; grandchildren, Rosemary Mills, Nicole Pedder, Laura Schultz, Shirley Wood, Skye and Nash Cramer; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Norma Baird, Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.