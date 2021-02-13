Lois Oppermann

Lois F. Oppermann, 91, of Doylestown, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Park Creek Place, North Wales.
Born in Washington, Pa., to Leslie and Dorothy (Park) Foust, she resided in Montville, N.J., before moving to Doylestown 20 years ago.
Lois received a bachelor’s degree from The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio, and after college worked as a research assistant for Parke Davis in Detroit, and then the Pittsburgh School of Public Health. She obtained a master’s degree in botany from the University of Illinois.
She enjoyed southwestern art and artifacts, reading, baking with her children and grandchildren, gardening, bird watching and traveling.
Lois was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert A. Oppermann; devoted mother of the late Leslie A. Oppermann, Susan (Lou) Reo, and Rob Oppermann and partner Mark Geisler; dear sister of the late Carolyn Gunsalus and Dorothy Howes; loving grandmother of Lauren (Ruben) Alonso and Michael (Megan) Reo; and cherished great-grandmother of Sofia and Nicolas Alonso.
Cremation services will be private under the direction of the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/Central Bucks Crematory, Doylestown.