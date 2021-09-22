Lois Pauline (O’Harrah) Treese, 95, of Cherry Tree, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Cambria Care Center.
She was born Feb. 20, 1926, in Montgomery Township, in the home she resided most of her life, a daughter to Howard and Mary (Kerr) O’Harrah.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Valgene Treese, who died in 1986; sons, Bryan Treese Sr., James Treese and Bryan Treese Jr.; daughter, Valerie Bowser; grandsons, Richard and Jessie Bowser; brothers, Harry and Ralph O’Harrah; and sisters, Alice McQuiston, Esther Buterbaugh and Virginia Lemon Bobick.
She is survived by her son, Jerry (Myrna) Treese, Cherry Tree; grandchildren, Jerry, Joshua, Justin, Michelle, Jamie, Ashley, Latisha, Valerie and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Ava Rose, Isabella, Hannah, Cole, Layne, Kade and Kaylee.
Lois was a 1944 graduate of Montgomery Township High School. She worked in the defense plants in Cleveland during WWII. She married her late husband, Valgene, on Dec. 6, 1946, and together they raised their family. She was also employed as a nurse’s aide at Mt. View Nursing Home, of Hillsdale, and was a member of Purchase Line United Methodist Church.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, with Pastor Raymond Hill officiating. Interment will be at Rowley Cemetery.