Lois S. Robson, 93, of New Florence, rejoined her husband on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 2, 1927, in Mineral Point, she was the daughter of George and Lephemia (Anderson) Ford.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Robert Robson; a sister, Jean Shelotz; and brothers Theodore, Weldon, Milford, Willis, Wilbur, Warren, George Jr. and Ford.
She is survived by three children, Edwin Lyle Robson and wife Alice, Ronald D. Robson and wife Sharon, and Bobbi Jo Hogue, all of New Florence; grandchildren, Michael Betts, Melissa Fox-Becum, Bradley Robson, Stacey Dodson, Brian Robson, Courtney Robson and Kaitlyn Robson; great-grandchildren, Blair, Jacob, Ivy, J.D., Alyse, Chris, Nick, Ella, Paisley, Mercy, Casper, Logan, Garrett, Jordyn, Ethan and Remington; and a great-great-granddaughter, Ireland.
Lois was a faithful member of the Faith Lutheran Church, which she served in many capacities over the years, including former Sunday school teacher, Altar Guild, church women’s group and serving funeral dinners. Along with her husband, she was proud of their farm “Poverty Flats,” and she was a proud farm wife. She was a good cook, baker and seamstress, having made many articles of clothing for her family and would bake each family members favorite desert for their birthday.
Friends will be received 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where a service will be held 2 p.m. Friday with the Rev. Marsha Adams officiating. Interment will be in the Bethel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Lois may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 6810 Route 22 Highway East, New Florence.
