Loren W. Foltz, 75, of Keating Summit, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot, Erie.
He was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Howard Foltz and Frances Clark.
On April 10, 1971, in Marion Center Methodist Church, he married Diana Barriss, who survives.
Loren served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam.
Mr. Foltz was an electric lineman with L.U. 126 for 17 years before working for Penelec for an additional 17½ years. He was a member of the American Legion #258 of Port Allegany, American Legion, John Burg Post #976 of Crosby, and the VFW, Frank Burt Post #6391 of Port Allegany.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Matt) Reed, of Emporium; three sons, Matthew (Sheri) Foltz, of Emporium; Michael (Kelly) Foltz, of Crosby; and Mark (Megan) Foltz, of Smethport; grandchildren, Dylan Reed, Ravon Foltz, Sgt. Brock Foltz, Lillie Foltz and Weston Foltz; great-grandchildren, Harper, Olivia, Alison, Sophia and Nea Foltz; two sisters, Cheryl Pierce, of Salamanca, N.Y., and Myriah Johnson, of Virginia; one brother, Gerald Foltz, of Indiana; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
In addition to his grandparents and parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Howard Foltz.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 105 Main St., Port Allegany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Marys Catholic Church, Sartwell, with the Rev. Thomas Brown as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Sartwell, Eldred. Military honors will be accorded by the Port Allegany Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Port Allegany Veterans Memorial Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tar boxfuneralhomes.com.