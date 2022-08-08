Loretta A. Sheliga

Loretta A. (Marafka) Sheliga, 85, formerly of Slickville, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Richmond, Va., with her son near her side.
Loretta was born a coal miner’s daughter Aug. 18, 1936, in Iselin, to Michael and Anna (Henkel) Marafka.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, John; sisters Elizabeth and Barbara; brother Harold; and nephew Gregory.
Loretta was a faithful and loyal wife and mother who put her children first during many difficult times.
Loretta is survived by daughter Nancy Sheliga; son Michael Sheliga; daughter Carol (Robert) Marsh; brother Lawrence; sister Dolores; brother Thomas (Flo); special cousin Evee; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Loretta graduated from Elder’s Ridge High School in 1954 and worked several years as a secretary in the office at Federal Labs in Tunnelton until marrying and raising her family.
Loretta enjoyed movies, attending polka dances and talking with cousin Evee; was an expert at crocheting; and loved fashion and jewelry. She was known for always accessorizing with colorful scarves and hats. Loretta also enjoyed collecting Longaberger baskets, trying new recipes and baking and canning, often submitting entries in the county fair. She will be lovingly recalled by many for her thoughtfulness in sending cards and care packages for every holiday and special occasion. Loretta was a member of St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Slickville.
Private visitation will be held at Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Sylvester Catholic Church, with Fr. John Harrold as celebrant. Cemetery committal service will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association by visiting www.diabetes.org, or to St. Sylvester Catholic Church, 3028 Route 819, Slickville, PA 15684.
