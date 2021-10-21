Loretta F. Willis

Loretta Florence Willis, 82, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Center.
The daughter of William and Emma Weber, she was born Jan. 25, 1939, in Newark, N.J.
Loretta was an avid reader, especially the Bible. She loved animals and reading her Bible daily. While at Beacon, she would crochet hats and scarves, which were then donated to various facilities.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her children, William H. (Sandy) Willis, Leavittsburg, Ohio; Mary Wilson and her companion, Richard Campbell, Indiana; Charles O. Willis, Homer City; Georgiana (Thomas) Bork, Homer City; Anthony “Tony” (Darlene) Willis, Rossiter; Thomas O. (Mary) Willis, Clymer; George V. (Melissa) Willis, Penn Run; Loretta Willis and her fiancée, Jim Nyland, Indiana; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and daughter-in-law, Jodi Kempski, Ohio.
Preceding Loretta in death were her parents; husband, Robert L. Willis; and a son, Robert Willis Jr.
Friends will be received Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home. A Blessing Service will follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment in the Ruffner Cemetery will be private.