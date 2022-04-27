Loretta J. Williams

Loretta Jean Williams, 79, formerly of Atwood, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center.
Born Nov. 7, 1942, in Clarksburg, she was the daughter of Robert and Martha (Fox) Gromley.
Loretta was a secretary for the Human Resources Department at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana. She was a member of Sagamore Wesleyan Methodist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Karas and her husband, Chet, of Pittsburgh, and Sherry Adams and her husband, Chris, of Fairmount City; four grandchildren, Jared Bowser and his wife, Hannah; Alyssa Toy and her husband, Toby; Jeremy Adams and Caden Adams; a brother, Thomas Gromley, of Smicksburg; two sisters, Patricia Pallone, of Shelocta, and Leota Mae Gromley, of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Darlene Williams; and a grandson, Colby Adams.
Friends will be received Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Layspeaker Martin Earley officiating.
Interment will take place in Atwood Cemetery in Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.