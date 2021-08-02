Loretta K. Hart, 76, of Robinson, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital.
She was born Dec. 18, 1944, in Fayette County, to Adam and Edna Irene (Strickler) Whitehead.
In addition to her parents, Loretta was also preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Whitehead, and brothers, Keith and Kenneth Kohler.
She is survived by children Leann Hart and Kelly Garletts, both of Robinson, and Eric Hart, of Connellsville; grandchildren, Jennifer Stiltenpole, of Scottsdale, and Erick Hart and Dakota Hart, both of Connellsville; and sisters Kathy Johnson, of Connellsville, and Roberta Snyder, of Uniontown.
Loretta relished her time spent with her family. She enjoyed watching horse races and NASCAR. She had a passion for reading romance novels and collecting Indian-themed dolls and collectibles.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of sharing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence.
