Loretta M. Stotsky

Loretta Marlene Stotsky, 85, of Indiana, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Elmcroft of Altoona, where she had resided for the past year.
Born in Patton on May 18, 1936, she was a daughter of Linus Snyder Yerger and Loretta Pearl (Sheppard) Yerger. She was the widow of James William Stotsky, who died Nov. 20, 2013. She was preceded in death by her son, James Linus Stotsky, who died March 4, 2021.
Marlene was a graduate of Patton High School and of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Johnstown. She worked more than 20 years as a registered nurse at Indiana Hospital.
She and her husband were members of the Optimist Club of Indiana where they were active with Little League Baseball. Marlene helped manage the concession stand. She was a member of the Retired Nurses Association and of the Over The Hill Gang. Marlene was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Bernard #339.
She loved to travel and went on many trips throughout the country with her husband where they attended college football games. Marlene was also known for crafts and baking cookies, making many dozens of cookies for weddings and other special occasions for friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Loretta Bobbitt (Jeffrey), Navarre, Fla. Her grandchildren are Sara Stotsky, Michael and Jenna Bobbitt and Christopher (Mandy), Scott (Sarah) and Matt Michelone. Her great-grandchildren are Maria, Carmela and Layla Michelone. Other survivors include her numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. A Rosary Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana, with the Rev. Richard Owens as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Bernard #339, c/o Barbara Minor, 3949 West Pike, Apt. #1, Indiana, PA 15701.
