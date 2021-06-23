Loretta Marlene Stotsky, 85, of Indiana, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Elmcroft of Altoona, where she had resided for the past year.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana. A Rosary service will be held at 3:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Owens at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana.
Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Bernard No. 339, c/o Barbara Minor, 3949 West Pike, Apt. 1, Indiana, PA 15701.
A complete obituary will appear Thursday in The Indiana Gazette.
Online donations may be made at www.rbfh.net.