Lorna M. Cravener Lassick, 92, of Indiana, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Scenery Hill Manor Nursing Home.
Born in 1929, in Indiana County, she was the daughter of Elmer Walter and Alice Marie Dunmire Cravener.
Mrs. Lassick was a graduate of Horace Mann Elementary School and Indiana Junior and Senior High School in 1947. She was also a graduate of the Practical School of Nursing in Johnstown in 1947 and Johnstown Technical School with a valid diploma. She later became certified with the title of Charge Nurse, passed the State Board and became licensed as a LPN. She was instrumental in starting the first class of practical nurses as a classroom instructor with the Indiana Hospital.
Continuing as an active member, Mrs. Lassick did some outstanding work in her field. She was a charter member of the Indiana County Division of Practical Nursing and later served as a member of the board.
Mrs. Lassick worked as a private duty nurse for many years as well as in the nursing home where skilled nursing was needed. She also obtained hospital privileges as a private duty nurse. Mrs. Lassick began a career at Indiana University in human relations. She was a member of various professional organizations having received recognition for outstanding service to the public. She also volunteered her services for cancer, heart, stroke and worked with the American Red Cross. She also attended various conventions as a delegate in Harrisburg and Philadelphia.
Lorna enjoyed reading and wrote short stories and poetry that were published in a book titled “In Celebration of Poets Showcase Edition.” She earned the Editors Choice Award for outstanding achievement in writing in 1998 and 2000 by the senior editors of Water Mark Press. Some of her work was often published in various anthologies and the in the National Library of Poetry.
Mrs. Lassick is survived by her children, Audrey Marlena Lassick Riddle, Indiana, Michael Lassick Jr. and wife Shirley (Andrew) Lassick, Homer City; grandchildren, Tracy Yvette Adamson, Gary Andrew Bain, Tony, Joey and Tommy Lassick; great-grandchildren, Gary Andrew Bain Jr., AJ, Alexander, Aiden Lassick, Johnathan Lassick, Eugene Miller, Douglas Michael Adamson, Amara and Zipporah Lassick; and her brother, Bruce Edward Cravener, of Ashville, N.C.
Lorna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael, in 2009; brothers, infant Richard Lee Cravener and William M. Cravener; sister, Helen Gardner; and her step-granddaughter-in-law, Megan Helinsky Lassick.
Friends will be received today from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Wesley Mash as the celebrant. Private interment will be made in the Oakland Cemetery.