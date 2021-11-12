Lorraine Francis, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Lorraine was born on Dec. 18, 1934, in Strongstown. She was the youngest child of Salvatore and Mary (Titus) Vetto. Lorraine was also known as Mary, Nana, Aunt Lorraine, Lorr, Auntie and Red. She was as beautiful as she was intelligent. She worked hard, lived hard, loved harder and made her mark everywhere she went.
Lorraine was a 1953 graduate of Pine Township High School, Heilwood. She lived most of her life in Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Prior to retiring to Pennsylvania, she spent many years working for the Housing Authority in Stratford, Conn. She was a successful property manager, who was loved by her tenants and admired by her co-workers. Lorraine loved to read. Over the last several years, she favored the novels pertaining to the Amish. Lorraine loved to play word games on her tablet and watch her daily soapy and “Dancing With The Stars.” When she had the chance, she loved to put on her high heels and dance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stu (Gooch) Francis; grandson, Walter Wixner II; and her siblings. Lorraine is survived by her sons, Walt Wixner, of Indiana, formerly of Stratford, and Stewart Francis II and his wife Bonnie Jo, of Flinton; daughter, Cheryl (Cheri Wixner) Wargo-Hall, of Bradenton, Fla.; sister, Lucille Walker, of Nicktown; sisters-in-law Marilyn Francis and Jacqueline Francis, both of Stratford; special niece, Jackie Schicko, of Clymer; grandchildren, Paige Wixner, of Toms River, N.J.; Josh Wargo, of Indiana; Dr. Mari Wargo, of Blairsville; Stewart Francis III and wife Jaimie, of Strongstown; Seth Francis, of Strongstown; and Hunter, Makayla and Maya Francis, all of Flinton. Lorraine is also survived by 11 great- and five great–great grandchildren. She is also missed by her dog, Franswa.
In lieu of flowers, please visit and hug your loved ones while you can. They are waiting for you! As per Lorraine’s wishes, there will be no viewing. A celebration of her life given with love and respect by her nieces and nephews will take place at a later date for family and invite only.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Francis family. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.