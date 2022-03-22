Lou Ann Kline, 91, of Nicktown, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Born Feb. 18, 1931, in Spangler, she was the daughter of Clement and Helen (Springer) Kirsch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Urban “Herk” Kline, who died March 29, 2020; brother, Bernard Kirsch; sisters, Rita Sheehan, Theresa Celine Kirsch and Mary Wensel; and daughter-in-law, Christine Kline.
She is survived by her children, Gregory (Paula Jo) Kline, Northern Cambria; Wayne Kline, Carrolltown; Patrick (Regina) Kline, Beverly (Ronald) Sherry, Theresa (Frank) Dumm, all of Nicktown; Ann (George) Miers, Royersford; and Daniel (Carrie) Kline, Northern Cambria; 18 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Logue, Ohio.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Legion of Mary and Altar & Rosary Society. She was the last surviving member of the original founders of Veteran’s Memorial Ambulance Association. She was also a member of Nicktown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and Cambria County Fire Ladies Auxiliary.
Lou Ann loved baking for her large family and was famous for her wonderful cookies and gobs. She enjoyed playing board games and cards with her husband, children and grandchildren through the years. Her favorite place to spend time was sitting on her porch sharing her love of the bird watching with her family and friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy as she watched them play throughout the years.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Chapel, Northern Cambria, with Fr. Jeremiah Lange, OSB, Ph.D., celebrant. Committal will take place in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lou Ann’s memory to St. Nicholas Catholic Church. The Kline family wishes to send special thanks to her caregivers Louetta, Kristina, Ruby, Linda, Theresa B., Angie, Amber and Samantha; along with the staff of Conemaugh Hospice, especially Stephanie and Missy. They were an excellent source of care, compassion and support to our mother and family during her illness.