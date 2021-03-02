Louella Mae Peightal, 89, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, while at Bethany Place Residential Care.
The daughter of William and Margaret (Geesey) Isenberg, she was born June 21, 1931, in White Township.
Louella had been employed by McCreary Tire for over 30 years.
Surviving are her son, William Peightal and his wife, Bonnie, Indiana; brother, Neal Isenberg and his wife, Flora, Parkwood; grandchildren, Lisa Adams and her husband, Brad, Indiana; and Chris Peightal and his fiancée, Audrey Peterson, Cranberry Township; great-grandchildren, Emily and Lily Adams, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Louella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis “Paul” Peightal; brothers, Walter, Homer, Melvin and Robert Isenberg; infant sister, Helen; and sister, Nellie Folckemer.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Interment in Oakland Cemetery will be private.