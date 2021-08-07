Louis Guerry, beloved husband of Betty Guerry, passed away at Indiana Regional Medical Center Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, with his wife of 66 years at his side.
He was the cherished father of LuAnn and Susan Guerry, of Homer City, who survive him. He is also survived by his wife; his sisters-in-law, Irene Boltz, of California, and Helen Ferry, of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Maria Guerrieri; and his brother, Guiseppina Eleuteri, of Italy. Lou was born in Forca, Montegallo, Ascoli Pecino, Italy, on Jan. 30, 1930. He came to America at the age of 18 and settled in Homer City.
Lou was employed at FMC Homer City for 32 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. He enjoyed his morning walks at the mall and coffee at McDonald’s with his friends. Lou will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A blessing service will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A Funeral Mass will follow Monday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines Site. Entombment to follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.