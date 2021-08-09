Louis Guerry, beloved husband of Betty Guerry, passed away at the Indiana Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, with his wife of 66 years at his side. Cherished father of LuAnn and Susan Guerry of Homer City and son of the late Bernard and Maria Guerrieri.
Brother of the late Guiseppina Eleuteri of Italy, brother-in-law of Helen Ferry and Irene Boltz of Calif., and many nieces and nephews.
Lou was born in Forca, Montegallo, Ascoli Pecino, Italy, on Jan. 28, 1930. He came to America at the age of 18 and settled in Homer City. Lou was employed at FMC Homer City for 32 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener and was a member of Redbarn, Tide and Coral-Graceton Sportsman Clubs. He enjoyed his morning walks at the mall and coffee at McDonald’s with his friends. Lou will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Blessing Service will be held today, Monday, at 9:30 a.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. Homer City. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site. Entombment to follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.