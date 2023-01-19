Louis M. Calvetti, 89, of Indiana, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
He was born on July 23, 1933, in Clune to Louis Emelio and Sophia Cecelia (Sledzik) Calvetti.
Louis graduated from Elders Ridge High School in 1951 and then proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then went on to play baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals. After his baseball career ended due to injury, he became a tool and die maker for the Ford Motor Company and later a machinist at Keystone Power Station, retiring in 1996.
In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and being “PaPa” to his five grandchildren. He was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, Indiana, where he was a fourth degree in the Knights of Columbus Council 1481.
Louis leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Letty M. (Hannah) Calvetti, of Indiana; children Larry Calvetti, of Shelocta, and Lisa (Jim) Calvetti-Thompson, of McIntyre; grandchildren Paul, Vincent and Kelsey Thompson and Travis and Austin Calvetti; as well as three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Naomi and Theo.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, Indiana, with Father Richard Owens, OFM, Cap., as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Louis’ name are suggested to the Catholic Charities Diocese of Greensburg, 711 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
