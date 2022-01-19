Louise A. Jewart

Louise Alice (Crownover) Jewart, 88, of Creekside, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Center, Indiana.
She was born June 10, 1933, in Armstrong County, to Marlin and Florence B. (Keeler) Crownover.
Louise was a graduate of Elderton High School, Class of 1951. After raising her family, she worked for 10 years with Marion Center School District until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Plumcreek Church of the Brethren. Louise enjoyed many hobbies to include knitting, crocheting, camping, fishing and doing jigsaw puzzles.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Nothing gave her greater joy than caring for her family.
She leaves behind two sons, Kenneth C. (Cookie) Jewart, of Johnson City, Tenn., and James E. (Sally) Jewart, of Creekside; six grandchildren, Thomas (Becky) Livingston, Kevin (Kourtney) Jewart, Walter (fiancée, Nikki) Jewart, Wayne (Tonya) Jewart, Benjamin Jewart and Andrew (Brittany) Jewart; and 11 great-grandchildren plus one on the way due in July.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles W. Jewart; their infant son, Thomas C. Jewart; daughter-in-law, Jean Jewart; brothers, Donald L. and Wendell B. Crownover; and sister, Charlotte L. Ruffner.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Caleb Fugate officiating. Private interment will be made in Harmony Grove Cemetery, Five Points.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.bowserminich.com.