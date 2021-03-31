Louise Bem

Louise (Sharbaugh) Bem, 75, of Indiana, died peacefully at her home on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Born in Carrolltown on Sept. 28, 1945, she was a daughter of Paul J. Sharbaugh and Pauline (Cassidy) Sharbaugh. She was the wife of Stanley J. Bem, whom she married on March 19, 1966.
Louise was a graduate of Bishop Carroll High School. She received her B.A. in English and an M.A. in history from IUP. She had also attended classes at the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon and was just shy of earning her Ph.D., which was interrupted by cancer.
She was a former owner of Bem Enterprises of Indiana, providing regulation and compliance services to trucking and gas companies.
Louise wrote manuals and procedure guides for various departments at IUP. She assisted with compiling information for the Pennsylvania Atlas. She was the research director of the Johnstown Flood Centennial Project, where she also assisted with the Academy award-winning film, “The Johnstown Flood.” Louise was also a former member of the C.N.I. Trail Council, having done extensive work on the Ghost Town Trail.
She loved music and enjoyed playing instruments such as the banjo, fiddle, the Appalachian mountain dulcimer, piano and the tin whistle. Her other interests included photography, quilting, biking and, of course, spoiling her grandchildren.
Louise was a longtime member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in Indiana.
In addition to her husband of 55 years, Stan, Louise will be missed by her three sons, Eugene S. Bem (Marina), David S. Bem (Evelyn) and Michael S. Bem (Susan). Her grandchildren are Laura, Patrick, Joseph, Chloe, Juliana and Andre. Louise is also remembered by her siblings Rupert Sharbaugh (Janet), Sara Ginocchio, Joseph Sharbaugh (Yvonne), Jane Corbet (Daniel), Paula Sutton (Philip) and Patrick Sharbaugh (Marsha). Other surviving family members include her many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Tuesday, April 6, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 7, at 10 a.m., at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana. Inurnment will be held at the St. Bernard Mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made to the Indiana Free Library.
Online condolences may be left at www.rbfh.net.