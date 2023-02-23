Louise Bennett Schultz-Gibson, 79, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, after battling a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones and passed peacefully at home.
She was born Oct. 1, 1943, to Frank “Sanor” and Alma (Seibert) Bennett in Mahaffey.
“Dee,” as she was called by her grandchildren, enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking, baking and reading her Bible. But most of all, she enjoyed spending every minute she could with her family. She spent the majority of her life being a stay-at-home mother, grandmother and great-grandmother — a job she loved.
She leaves behind to cherish her sweet memories: her sister, Lois Jean (James) Johnson, of Mahaffey; brother Sanor Jr. (Nancy) Bennett, of Mahaffey; sister-in-law Alice Bennett, of Ohio; and one niece and numerous nephews whom she adored. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Rhonda (Donald) Gibson, of La Jose; Tracy (Paul) Scalese, of Cherry Tree; and Cathy (Cory) Heckman, of South Carolina; grandchildren Matthew (Marlene) Gibson, of Tyrone; Ashley (Joseph) Weakland, of Hastings; Mackenzie (Dennis) Anderson, of Cherry Tree; Morgan Scalese (Dustin Karadus), of Hillsdale; and Quinn and Madison Scalese, of Cherry Tree; and her great-grandchildren Gianni, Wyatt, Aidan, Landon and Isaac.
In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Schultz; brothers James Bennett and Harry Bennett; sister-in-law Mary Jane Bennett; and her second husband, Donald Gibson.
A private service will be held for her family. Interment will take place at New Washington Cemetery.
John 14:27 — “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”
Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hllsdale is in charge of arrangements.
