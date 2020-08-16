Louise E. Johnson, 90, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence in Seaford, Del. She was born Jan. 15, 1930, in Luzerne County.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, gre-at-grandmother and friend. Louise was a member of the Indiana County Bottle Club for many years. She also drove for Cheer. She loved to crochet, sew, play lottery/slots and attend craft shows to sell her beautiful work. Louise was married to her late husband, George A. Johnson, for 50 years. They had five kids and many, many grandkids and great-grandkids.
She is survived by her two sisters, Nancy Morgan and Sophia (Patsy) Fisher; two sons, Dwayne Johnson and daughter-in-law Michele Johnson; and Daryl Johnson and daughter-in-law Tammy Powell; two daughters, Denise Thornsberry and son-in-law Bill Thornsberry; and Diane Deshields and son-in-law Caroll Deshields.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George A. Johnson; mother, Sophie Petrovich; father, Peter Petrovich; son, David Johnson; five brothers, Greg Petrovich, Leroy Petrovich, Peter Paul Petrovich, Petey Petrovich and Theodore Eugene Petrovich; and four sisters, Judy Kimball, Wanda Bishop, Rita Emory and Dorothy Wylie.
A private memorial will be held at a later date for immediate family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave., Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.