Louise Earley, 82, of Germantown, Tenn., died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Brookdale Dogwood Creek Assisted Living Center after a long illness.
Formerly of Indiana, she was the widow of the former Court of Common Pleas Judge Robert C. Earley. She was also a longtime member and past worthy matron of the Eastern Star as well as a salesperson for Estee Lauder at Brody’s Department Store in Indiana.
She was an avid cross-stitch enthusiast, quilter and enjoyed watching Pittsburgh Steelers football.
She is survived by her children, John (Terri) Ward, of Baltimore, Md.; William (Ellen) Ward, of Dallas, Texas; and Christopher (Tacy) Ward, of Greensburg. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, John Ward, Elizabeth (Ward) Misner, Katherine Ward, Andrew Ward, Caitlin Ward, Allison (Contrucci) Hill and Paige Tocci; and great-grandchildren, Elliot Misner, Madelyn Hill and Maeley Hill. She is also survived by her sister, Martha Pryor, of Knoxville, Tenn.; her niece, Allison (Pryor) Smith, of Cookeville, Tenn.; and her close friend, Ann Coyne, of Indiana.
Friends will be received Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services by members of the Order of the Eastern Star at 11:30 a.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A funeral Mass will follow Friday at noon in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. Please visit www.bowserfh.com to send flowers, for directions, or to sign the online guestbook.