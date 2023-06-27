Louise Joan Carmela Conatti Corte, 88, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, while residing at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana.
Louise was the youngest daughter born in Creekside in the family home Monday, June 24, 1935, to James J. Conatti and Carmela Gracinta Grazani Conatti.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
After graduating in 1954 from Indiana High School, she earned a certificate from Fred Myers Business College for secretarial and upon graduation moved to Cleveland and worked for the Tow Motor Corp. as a secretary to the president of the company. She was so proud of the fact that she got such a good job for herself so far away from home.
During one of her visits back home, she went on an arranged date with a fella nicknamed “Tete.” The families knew each other through various Italian affiliations. They courted on weekends, fell in love and wrote to each other regularly. It was in one of those love letters he wrote to her that she’d be “pretty lucky” to marry him, and she agreed.
They married on June 27, 1959, at the Assumption Church in Ernest, and lived most of their married life in the home they built on College Lodge Road in Indiana.
For a short time after getting married, Louise worked for Indiana State Teachers College in the provost office but wanted to start her family early and felt her husband needed her more.
Louise was meticulous at keeping a house clean and organized. Behind the scenes, she was the ultimate support and encouragement in all her husband’s work and business ventures. Together, they raised two daughters.
Louise was devoted to her family and cared for her father in her home for 10 years.
She loved her Catholic faith and was a 50-year member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas of St. Bernard’s of Clairvaux. She was very involved in the CD of A activities and had the most fun when she and Tete were helping in the church kitchen, both washing dishes and serving others.
She was most honored when asked to represent a young person being confirmed or to be someone’s godmother.
For many years, she served on a reunion committee to organize annual trips to various states so Tete could be reunited with his buddies and their wives from the 424 Army battalion. They traveled by car. Her contribution to the hospitality room was a trunk full of pies that was loved by all. They were honored to host the 24th reunion in Pittsburgh.
Her greatest pride came from knowing her husband and daughters had the best of whatever she could afford. She adored her grandsons who affectionately called her Nona.
Despite four major back surgeries, one of which resulted in a dropped foot and forced to wear a leg brace, Louise was always ready to assist her family, friends, her church and whomever she felt she could help to make a difference in their life.
Louise loved to send cards and flowers to anyone she thought needed to be cheered up or a special date acknowledged.
Louise leaves behind her husband of almost 64 years, Albert A. Corte; daughters Bertilla Thompson and Anita Corte; grandson Nicholas A. Schrader and wife Veronica; son-in-law John Thompson; step-grandson Adam Thompson and wife Leanne and step-great-grandson Jack Thompson; Mary and Ivan Yankivch, sister-in-law and brother-in-law; and Geoma Conatti, sister-in-law; along with nieces and nephews. There are countless friends who will remember Louise and miss her kindness and generosity.
She was predeceased by her parents; siblings Emelia M. Conatti and Victor L. Conatti; stepbrothers August, John and Richard Conatti; a niece, Cheryl Ann Conatti; and her grandson Aaron Jack Thompson, who passed away in 2015.
Guests will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home.
A mass to celebrate Louise’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Indiana, with entombment in the St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum immediately following mass.
The family is grateful to the memory care staff of St. Andrew’s Village and 365 Hospice for the love and compassion they showed to Louise and all who came to visit.
To honor Louise’s generosity and kindness, and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org); send a card or flowers to someone you’ve been thinking of to brighten their day and show you care.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.