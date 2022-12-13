Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, 83, of Indiana, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia St.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana. The Rev. Patrick Lenox will officiate, assisted by Lay Minister and niece of Louise, Shelby Lemmon.
Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.