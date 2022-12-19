Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, 83, of Indiana, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Born Jan. 24, 1939, in Grant Township, she was a daughter of the late Willard Washington Lemmon and Sarah Elizabeth (Fisher) Lemmon. She was the widow of Theodore Olen Dunmire, who died Sept. 5, 2022. They were married nearly 64 years.
Louise was a graduate of Marion Center High School, class of 1956. She loved her classmates and was passionate about keeping in touch with them. She organized annual reunions, which were well attended. During her working career, she was employed as a secretary at the R&P Coal Company and also for Hess Construction. She later worked as an administrative secretary for the Indiana Area School District. The job she excelled at was that of being a homemaker and mother to her two sons, Kenneth and Thomas, and grandmother to Christopher and Ryan. Louise was a dedicated caregiver to both her mother and husband, each for many years.
She was known by many as “The Perennial Lady,” because she sold 250 varieties of perennials from her home. For 38 years, she worked at the entry office at the Indiana County Fair and was a member of the fair board of directors for more than 18 years. Louise was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana, where she previously taught Sunday School, Bible School, and had served on various church committees. She also loved to travel with Ted and their sons on family vacations.
She is remembered by her sons Kenneth Dunmire, of Downingtown, and Thomas Dunmire, of Indiana; and grandchildren Christopher and Ryan. Louise will also be missed by her siblings Donald Lemmon (Eleanor), of Indiana, Arthur Lemmon, of Indiana, Joseph Lemmon (Myrna), of Deckers Point, Betty Lou Lightcap, of Long Island, N.Y., and Bruce Lemmon (Kathryn), of Carlisle. Her surviving brothers and sisters-in-laws are Betty Lemmon, of Home, Wilma Cessna, of Elderton, Harry Dunmire (Esther), of Shelocta, Ruth Brant, of Goshen, Ind., Patricia Foltz, of Ohio, and Judy Sturdevant (Dennis), of Sheffield.
In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by her siblings Charles and Blaine Lemmon; and infant brother Ronald Lemmon. Other preceded brothers and sisters-in-law are Ronald Lightcap, Natalie Lemmon, Roberta Rice, Alice Lemmon, Elaine Semsick (James), Ronald Cessna, Bill Brandt and David Foltz.
Friends will be received Thursday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. An additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. preceding her funeral at the church. Her funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana. The Rev. Patrick Lenox will officiate, assisted by lay minister and niece of Louise, Shelby Lemmon. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church Street, Indiana, PA 15701.