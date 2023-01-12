Louise M. Barron, 99, of Blairsville (Burrell Township), passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 3, 1923, in Josephine, the daughter of the late Paul Barron and Reba (Williams) Barron.
Louise was a graduate of Blairsville High School, Class of 1941, and member of the Black Lick United Methodist Church.
She retired from the former Fours & Taurs Company of Blairsville. Louise enjoyed volunteering at Indiana Hospital, knitting, crocheting, working on the family farm and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Marie Flinner, of Greensburg; a sister-in-law, Marlene A. Barron, of Blairsville; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul Barron and Reba (Williams) Barron; a brother, Glenn H. Barron; and nephew Gary A. Barron.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, today from 1 to 3 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating.
Interment will be held in the Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to charity of one’s choice in Louise’s name.
www.jamesferguson funeralhome.com